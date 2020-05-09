Local car club hosts mother’s day cruise

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — This mother’s day, the Southern Oregon Car Council is making it easy for you to celebrate mom and social distance.
This weekend, the car club will be cruising through several Central Point neighborhoods. They’ll begin the cruise at Scenic Junior High around 1 P.M. and then travel through the neighborhoods. The club says it hopes to see people out on their front yards and sidewalks waving and playing music and simply enjoying a great Mother’s Day.
“It sounded perfect. There are plenty of mothers who drive these cars who would want to get out and cruise around and have their own day,” Organizer, Ashlee Sanford said.
Turn by turn directions can be found on the Central Point – What’s Happening Around Town Facebook page.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.