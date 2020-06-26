Local community partner reacts to state rent moratorium ending

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The state rent moratorium is set to end this month, but a local community partner says that could cause more harm than good.
The United Way of Jackson County said it began raising money for COVID-19 relief mid-March. Of the $380,000 it’s raised over $196,000 of it went to rent relief and more than $61,000 going to cover utilities. With proposals floating in the state legislature to extend the moratorium, United Way says it’s crucial the state extends it, especially for people in Jackson County.
“The moratorium is ending, most people are a good couple months behind which puts you at the top of the list for eviction, and then what are we gonna do as a community,” United Way of Jackson County Executive Director, Dee Anne Everson said.
United Way has almost run out of funds but said it’s passing the baton to access and other organizations that have the resources and money to provide long-term help to the community.
