Local girl remembered through Australian documentary

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local girl is being remembered in a new Australian documentary after passing away seven years ago when she inhaled helium.
In February of 2012, 14-year-old Ashley Long was staying over at a friends house when she inhaled the chemical from a helium tank. Ashley collapsed instantly and soon died.
Since then, her mother Lori Earp is spreading the word about the dangers of breathing in helium.
“I’ve never heard about helium being dangerous. It’s been important for me for the past seven years to raise awareness about it,” said Earp. “Her autopsy showed that she had air bubbles in her veins that went to her heart and her lungs and her brain,” she said.
Now her story is being shared through a documentary called ‘Rubber Jellyfish’. The documentary shares the effects of helium balloons on the environment, wildlife and human beings.
“She wanted to be a marine biologist when she grew up and so for me its pretty neat that her story does connect with the ocean and sea life. It’s just one way through this film that her memory can carry on and still help make a difference.”
The documentary will air one day locally at Tinseltown Theaters in Medford on February 18th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance. For tickets click HERE.
For the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptzxsplC2Nk
