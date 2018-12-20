Local gun shop responds to Trump’s ban on bump stocks

The devices make it easier to fire rounds from a semi-automatic weapon by harnessing the gun’s recoil to “bump” the trigger faster. Bump stocks gained national attention last year after a gunman in Las Vegas Casino used them to kill 58 people.
Eric Gramer, co-owner of Black Flag Armory in Medford said local stores don’t sell them. Gramer has received only one call about the device this week.
“For probably 90-percent of the shooting community, they were just a novelty item, just something for fun,” said Gramer. “Sales were predominantly online.”
Gramer said one of the main manufacturers of bump stocks has already closed their doors this past summer.
The Department of Justice concluded bump stocks are more than just gun accessories and are subject to federal regulation. Those who have them will have 90 days to turn in or destroy them from the date the final rule is published in the federal register. That will likely be this Friday.
