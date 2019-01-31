Home
Local humane society helps displaced animals in northern California

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A southern Oregon humane society is helping to alleviate overcrowding at an animal shelter in northern California.

Due to the deadly Camp Fire that happened last November, animal shelters around Paradise have been overwhelmed by the number of displaced animals.

Rogue Valley Humane Society (RVHS) in Grants Pass took in several dogs this week from a local shelter in Oroville, California.

“For the most part, they’re in pretty good condition,” said Margaret Varner, executive director of RVHS.  “They’ve been through a lot. These dogs whether they came in as strays or just displaced, it’s pretty overcrowded at that facility,” she said.

RVHS was able to bring back 10 dogs ranging from puppies to dogs that are six years old. Varner said medical tests will be needed on a majority of the dogs to check for vaccinations. Many of the pups will also need to be spayed and neutered.  Some of the dogs have kennel cough and will be treated before being put up for adoption.

“We have our own fire season and if the need was there, we want to be able to reach out and receive help from other groups,” added Varner. “Working together, we can all save more animals,” she said.

Varner said they hope to get the dogs to loving homes within the next few weeks.

Medical costs are unknown at this time until they start doing testing.

RVHS said you can help by making monetary donations and by attending their community events.

