Local splash pads entice all ages

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Local parks and splash pads are proving to be popular places in this heat.
Students from Mae Richardson Elementary visited the splash pad at Central Point’s Don Jones memorial park on Tuesday. Parents say it’s a great way for the kids to end the school year.
“We always tell the parents make sure you put on sunscreen before they even go out into the sun,” said Kandace Eubank, chaperone with Mae Richardson elementary school. “And usually re-apply every hour, especially if they get wet.”
In this heat and sun, doctors recommend people drink lots of water, wear protective clothing and plenty of sunscreen.