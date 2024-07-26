Local postal union to rally in downtown Medford next week

MEDFORD, Ore. – Next week, the Southern Oregon Local American Postal Workers Union will rally with the hopes of reverting a decision that it believes could impact November’s election.

The United States Postal Service consolidated mail sorting processes in southern Oregon with Portland’s to cut expenditures earlier this year. This process included shutting down Medford’s postmarking machine.

Now, mail from southern Oregon is sent through Portland to be postmarked.

The union is voicing concerns that by limiting postmarking locations, mail speed will be impaired. It is especially concerned about mail-in ballots being received in time for the November election without a local postmark machine.

USPS said that the change will not impact mail services.

The union rally is scheduled for August 3 at 10 a.m. in downtown Medford at Vogel plaza.

