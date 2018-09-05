Local ranch receives grant to help improve hunting access and wildlife habitat

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local ranch is receiving a grant to help improve hunting access and wildlife habitat on private lands in Oregon.
C-2 Cattle Company, is a 9,500 acre ranch in Eagle Point.
The grant will help the ranches current project of removing blackberry bushes and other invasive species to improve wildlife habitat.
The ranch also provides guided youth tours to teach kids how to hunt.
The grant is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and big game auction and raffle tag sales.
More than 500 acres of habitat will be improved. The project will start in early 2019.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.