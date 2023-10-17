Local theatre keeping doors open by donations

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local theatre company in downtown Medford, nearly had to close its doors for good.

But it says it got some help over the weekend.

The Randall Theatre company went public last Thursday, with the announcement that it could potentially shut down.

The company needed $5,000 by Monday (10/16/2023), to keep their venue, called the Ghostlight Playhouse, open.

Assuming the worst, they tried to reach out to other venues, to complete their shows.

But that’s when someone who went by only as an ‘Old Friend,’ made a donation.

John Wing said, “I sent an email out to our subscriber list, basically saying ‘hey guys I think this is it.’ And somebody just said, ‘no it’s not’ and they donated $5,000, so it’s truly humbling and we could not be more grateful.”

Staff say that the situation is far from settled, however.

They tell us they’re planning to hold fundraisers in the near future.

Right now, they are playing a musical called ‘Cheerleaders Versus the Forces of Darkness.’

For more information you can visit their website.

