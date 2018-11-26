Local U-cut Christmas tree farm help families find perfect tree

“Pretty inexpensive really when you compare going to a lot or something like that, but kinda selling the experience more than anything else,” said Nathan Bursk, a farmer with U-Cut Christmas Tree Farm.
The farm in Medford has been around since the 1970s.
“We try to offer a little bit of variety so there’s something for everybody from a spruce to a fir.”
That’s two out of the 12 different varieties of Christmas trees. The farm sits on 10 acres, growing about 10,000 Christmas trees.
Tree experts say for the average pine, it takes a full year to grow a foot. The farm says they like to sell 1,000 trees every year with most costing between 25-45 dollars.
“You’re able to go out and kind of explore and find a tree that you fall in love with. It’s just a fun experience,” said customer Shawnee Anderson.
And for another Rogue Valley family, they haven’t cut their own tree since 2009.
“It is pretty cool because last year we did have a fake tree and so having a real tree in our house will be a lot of fun and its good to have so a huge tree because we can actually use all of our decorations this time.”
While many come to the farm to find their perfect tree, Bursk says it’s a true family holiday experience.
“Bring the kids, let them have fun and see the whole operation,” said Bursk.
The farm is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10 A.M. They will stop selling trees around December 9th.
For more information, click HERE.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”