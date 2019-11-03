Longtime Columbia Sportswear chairwoman, Gert Boyle, dies at 95

PORTLAND, Ore. — Columbia Sportswear chairwoman Gert Boyle has died at the age of 95, the company announced Sunday.
Boyle had led the Portland-based clothing brand for nearly half a century. Columbia sportswear says Boyl held many jobs at the company, including seamstress of the first fishing vest, president and advertising icon.
Boyle’s “sharp wit and wisdom” saved the company from near bankruptcy in the early ’70s, the release states.
She has won numerous awards, including outstanding business person in Oregon, Oregon entrepreneur of the year and the outstanding mother award. She was also the first woman to be inducted into the Sporting Goods Association Hall of Fame.
The company is asking people to make donations to the Oregon Health and Sciences Knight Cancer Institute in celebration of Boyle’s life.
