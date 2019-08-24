Home
‘Made in Southern Oregon Summer Edition’ draws crowds

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Hundreds gathered in Central Point Saturday for the second time this year for the ‘Made in Southern Oregon’ fair. The event took place on Pine Street between 1st and 4th Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Central Point Parks & Recreation said its first event back in May was a success with nearly 1,000 people attending.

More than 70 vendors participated in this second event with art displays, wood and glass makings, jewelry, food, and live music.

Organizers said they plan to have two events next year.  If you are interested in participating next year, contact the Central Point Parks and Recreation Department for more information. You can find that information here.

