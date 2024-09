DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man and his dog are alive after escaping a fire in a residential structure with the help from Roseburg firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the call early Saturday morning. They directed the man and his dog to safety upon arrival.

According to the firefighters, the cause was determined to be electrical in nature. Roseburg Fire Department wants to remind the public of the importance of smoke alarms you.

