Man arrested after a Friday night burglary connects him to string of crimes over summer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man is in custody tonight after a string of burglaries dating back to May in Grants Pass. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety arrested Joesph Gustin III Friday after an alarm at the Shop River Rock on Sixth street went off.
They say he fled from officers on foot and was not arrested, but an investigation found the suspect had entered the gift shop through the second floor from the roof. Another alarm that same night at Shop River Rock found that a second burglary had occurred.
During both incidents, police say several thousand dollars in purses and jewelry were stolen. Gustin had also caused significant property damage, but video surveillance was able to help investigators to identify Joseph Gustin III as the suspect in the Friday night burglaries and five other rooftop burglaries since May.
He is lodged in the Josephine County jail on multiple charges, including burglary in the second degree and theft in the first. The incidents are still under investigation and anyone with information should contact GPDPS at 541-450-6260.
