Man arrested on 18 charges after Feb. 2nd crime spree

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On February 2 at around 9:00 am, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety (GPDPS) said it received a report of an unarmed robbery. It happened in the parking lot of Umpqua Bank, 117 NE F St.
The suspect allegedly pushed a 73-year-old victim and stole money from their hand. The victim was not injured during this incident. According to GPDPS, numerous officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect at that time.
Later that morning, GPDPS said it received several reports of thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries which occurred on Scoville Rd and NE Scenic Dr. Several officers responded to investigate the crimes that occurred at five properties in the area. During the course of the investigation, police determined the suspect unlawfully entered two residences, one outbuilding, and at least five vehicles, committing thefts at most locations. The suspect also allegedly stole a vehicle from one property, but abandoned it after getting it stuck.
After reviewing surveillance videos and other evidence recovered from the crime scenes, officers discovered the suspect in the robbery was also responsible for the thefts and burglaries. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Michael Gemar-Rickards of Washington.
On February 15, Gemar-Rickards was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. JCSO said it worked with GPDPS and when Gemar-Rickards was released from their custody on February 17. He was arrested by GPDPS and transported to the Josephine County Jail. Gemar-Rickards was lodged on the following charges:
- Robbery in the Third Degree
- Harassment
- Burglary in the First Degree (2 counts)
- Burglary in the Second Degree
- Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle (5 counts)
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Theft in the First Degree
- Theft in the Second Degree (5 counts)
- Theft in the Third Degree
