Man charged in fatal crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A crash in Josephine County Tuesday afternoon left one man dead and another behind bars.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash near Lone Mountain Road, approximately two miles beyond the end of the pavement.
Police said 49-year old Craig Clow was driving towards Redwood Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and went down a hill killing one of the passengers.
The vehicle came to rest approximately 75-100 feet below the roadway after rolling several times.
51-year-old Robert Taylor died in the crash. A female passenger suffered minor injuries.
Clow is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and DUII.
