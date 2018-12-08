Man makes first court appearance after hit-and-run accident

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two days after hitting and seriously injuring a Medford pedestrian, 20-year old Janathean Walker appeared in court Friday via video conferencing from Jackson County Jail.
Walker faces a felony charge of failing to perform the duties of a driver. Walker requested an attorney and said he plans to post bail at the amount of 7,500 dollars.
He’ll be back in court next month. Medford police say Walker hit 26-year-old Chantal Haney and took off.
The extent of her injuries is unknown.
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on Highway 99 Wednesday night.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the Harry and David Headquarters. According to MPD, a vehicle was traveling southbound on South Pacific Highway when it struck Chantal Haney, 26, who was crossing the roadway. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle that hit Haney took off.
Police said the vehicle was reported to be an unknown color sedan missing the rear bumper and possible damage to the front headlight area.
The day after the crash, someone called police to report a possible sighting of the suspect’s vehicle in the 3600 block of Crater Lake Highway.
When police responded, they found a silver BMW sedan with damage consistent with the case. The owner of the vehicle, 20-year-old Janathean Walker, was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
The crash is being investigated by the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.
