Man rescued from ocean-side cliff in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A person who was stuck on the side of a cliff along the Oregon Coast was rescued Tuesday.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on August 30, a 41-year-old man from Brookings climbed up a cliff in the area of Lone Ranch Beach just south of Brookings. However, the man wouldn’t get back down and had to call 9-1-1 for help.

Dispatchers contacted the U.S. Coast Guard for a helicopter to assist in the rescue, but they couldn’t help because of the foggy conditions.

Curry County Search and Rescue crews reportedly stuck to the original plan and climbers scaled the rocky outcropping all the way to the top and attached a rope to lower one of them down.

After a descent of about 200 feet, the rappeller reached the man and they were both lowered 90 feet down to the beach.

“These men and women who volunteer their time and experience to save lives is remarkable and I could not be prouder of them,” Curry County Sheriff John Ward said.