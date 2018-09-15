Many Southern Oregon wildfires ignited by lightning

MEDFORD, Ore. — Just two months ago, many of this summer’s Southern Oregon wildfires were sparked by lightning.
According to the National Weather Service, around 2,000 lightning strikes struck Southern Oregon on July 15th.
While some of the fires were easily put out, some of them are still burning.
The National Weather Service says this summer has been a lot smokier than others due to that powerful storm.
“We’re going to have smoke issues with the fires until those fires are actually out and that’s not going to occur until we get some significant rain in here this fall,” said Jay Stockton, Senior Meteorologist with National Weather Service.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, 95 wildfires were reported on just ODF lands this year.
45 of them were lightning caused.
