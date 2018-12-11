Mattress fire destroys mobile home in Selma

ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore.– A mattress fire in Illinois Valley decimated a mobile home late Sunday night.
According to Illinois Valley Fire District, a mobile home in Selma caught on fire after a mattress fell on top of a propane heater. The mobile home was completely destroyed.
IVFD says people should be especially careful using space heaters in confined spaces.
“When you put a space heater next to combustible materials you run the risk of them catching on fire,” said Chief Dennis Hoke. “So we are urging people to use extreme caution when using space heaters and this is a prime example.”
The homeowner was inside at the time. Firefighters say he managed to escape by jumping through the window.
