McCloud Mountain Bluegrass festival cancelled due to Delta Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif— The McCloud Mountain Bluegrass 2018 festival in northern California is cancelled.
The event was scheduled to take place at Hoo Hoo park from September 13-16.
More than 2,000 pre-season tickets were sold.
Poor air quality, public safety risks, and the closure of I-5 all contributed to the cancellation.
Organizers say businesses in the community will take a huge hit.
“Events that the chamber puts on like the Bluegrass festival are so important to be able to fund economic development activities and promotion activities for this area. Without those funds, it’s really difficult to keep the chamber office open,” said Cindy Miller, Bluegrass festival coordinator.
People who purchased tickets will be able to use their ticket at the 2019 Bluegrass festival. Additionally, anyone with a 2018 ticket will be offered a 20% discount off of merchandise sold at the 2019 festival.
