McLoughlin Summer School families notified of potential exposure to COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District is warning summer school students that a group of students and staff at McLoughlin Middle School may have been exposed to COVID-19 this month.
Mcloughlin summer school families received the notification Thursday about someone at the school who had been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. The school said in a letter to the families that it was notified by Jackson County Public Health on Wednesday and began investigating the potential exposure. All students and staff involved with that particular cohort group, or class, have been told to quarantine for 14 days. Medford School District said it’s working to keep kids safe and is using this as an example of what it could have to deal with in the fall.
“We did use this as an opportunity to see what information we still need to create our protocols for the fall,” Medford School District Spokesperson, Natalie Hurd said.
Hurd said summer school has been operating in cohorts or small class sizes while following public health guidelines including social distancing. At this point, Hurd said, summer school is continuing to operate. She said the district is waiting for more direction to determine at what point the district would need to shut down a program or school.
