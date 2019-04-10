Medford Airport sees passenger numbers continue to climb, restaurant expanding its space

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Valley International Medford Airport is expanding to make room for more hungry and thirsty flyers.
The Sky House Bar & Grill restaurant located on the second floor of the airport will soon be able to seat about 150 people. The restaurant currently seats around 100 people.
Airport officials say foot traffic has increased over the past year with numbers up 10% this January and February.
The airport celebrated its one-millionth passenger in a single year last November. The first time ever they’ve served that many passengers in a year.
“We are looking to seeing the growth here in the Rogue Valley and being able to serve our passengers with additional seating,” Deputy Director Debbie Smith said.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what the completion of this expansion is going to look like, it’s exciting,” she added.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of April with the grand opening in May or June.
