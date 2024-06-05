Medford barber shop loses over $3K after burglary

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local barber shop and salon in Downtown Medford on Central Avenue was burglarized Saturday.

The Medford Police Department says upwards of $3,000 worth of sheers, scissors and other items were stolen from the Short Kutz Barber Shop and Salon that day.

The following day, an officer arrested someone for a separate matter. The arresting officer noticed that suspect matched the description of the barbershop burglar. He was identified as 57-year-old Billy Murphy. He was charged with burglary in the second degree and theft in the first degree.

MPD Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said,

We have a lot of systems in place for our officers to be able to communicate with each other through technology to be able to share information. So, this was a good example of sharing that information. One officer recognizing that another officer had a particular case and then those two officer being able to connect to each other and solve the case.

Though the suspect is in custody, the stolen items have not been located. One of the business’ loyal customers has set up a donation link to aid Short Kutz Barber Shop and Salon.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

