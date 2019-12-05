Medford child deemed ‘safe’ before police found body in Montana

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new Oregon Department of Human Services report details a full account of what led to the death of a Medford two-year-old in August.
NBC5 first reported about Aiden Salcido when police in Montana found his body in a remote area of the state. His parents’ bodies were found in another part of Montana days earlier, police called it a murder-suicide.
Today, the Oregon Department of Human Services released a report detailing all contact DHS had with the family before Aiden’s body was found. They are now required to do that in cases like this. The report states DHS did have concerns about Aiden’s parents, Hannah Yaniack and Daniel Salcido, dating back to 2016 during the pregnancy. DHS found the father had violent tendencies and the mother’s mental health was a concern. Despite that, DHS closed its investigation in June of 2019, two months before the family’s tragic end.
NBC5 reached out to the Oregon Department of Human Services for comment. It told us the report speaks for itself. You can see the full eight-page report here.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.