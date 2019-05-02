Medford City Council looks to discuss fireworks ban, other options considered

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford City Council is considering a ban on fireworks and will be discussing several options to replace the current ordinance during Thursday’s city council meeting.
According to Medford Fire-Rescue, Medford actually had a complete firework ban back in 1993. However, it was dropped in 2009 after firefighters and police found it wasn’t effective.
The current fireworks ordinance allows legal fireworks like sparklers within city limits. But hazardous areas like the East Medford hills and the Bear Creek Greenway are not included.
Residents NBC5 News spoke with on Wednesday were surprised to hear such a discussion was being held and many had mixed reactions to the idea of a ban.
“Fireworks and everything that’s going on and all the smoke that it causes and I have a dog and he can’t stand it either,” said Stephen Marlow, a Marine veteran and Medford resident.
“Everybody loves fireworks,” said Taylor Shull, a 23-year-old from Eagle Point. While she doesn’t live in Medford, Shull says she visits her friends in the city often and enjoys events like the Fourth in the city. “We’ve always had fireworks and it wouldn’t be Fourth of July without fireworks.”
Several options have been given for the city council to decide on. Besides banning fireworks entirely, the city may also decide to increase fines or shorten the amount of days fireworks can be allowed.
The discussion over the fireworks ordinance will be at a public hearing at 6 p.m Thursday night. Public comment will be allowed.
