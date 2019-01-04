Medford city council swears in brand new councilor

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford swore in several city councilors at tonight’s meeting, but only one of them was brand new to the role. Alex Poythress is the only new councilor to join the bunch at tonight’s swearing-in ceremony.
Poythress has been in the Rogue Valley since 2013 before he joined city council, Poythress worked on the planning commission and chaired the parking commission. He’s also the owner of two Medford businesses. he joins returning councilors Kevin Stine, clay Bearnson and Mike Zarosinski in being sworn in tonight.
The city is still looking for a replacement for councilor Kim Wallan, who represented Ward 4, the southeast corner of the city. she was elected to the state house in November. the deadline to apply for that position was yesterday. the council is scheduled to appoint the new councilor on February 7th.
