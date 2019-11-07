Medford dentist honors veterans with free dental care

MEDFORD, Ore. — To honor Veterans Day, Foutz Family Dental is doing something special for our veterans.
They are offering free one hour appointments with either the doctor or the hygienists. This is the third year they’ve held the offering, but the first year they’ve held it on Veterans Day. Foutz says he wanted to give something back to the people who have given so much to the country.
“But this is just a small thing we can do to help them be a little more comfortable and get something taken care of that’s been bothering them for a while,” Dr. Jacob Foutz said.
If you would like to learn how you can get your free one-hour appointment you can call Foutz Family Dental at (541) 734-5225. Spaces are limited, so to get an appointment with the doctor or the hygienists, make sure to call by 5 PM Thursday to secure an appointment for Monday.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.