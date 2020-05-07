Home
Medford dentist office beginning to see non-emergent patients

Medford dentist office beginning to see non-emergent patients

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dentist offices are back open under the governor’s reopening plan, but one local health center says it’s not quite up to normal business operations, yet.
Rogue Community Health’s dentists’ office has been open for emergency clients during the pandemic. However, now they are beginning to see regular patients again with certain safety measures in place.
“We’re clearly following all of the social distancing guidelines,” Rogue Community Health’s Dental Director, Jeffrey Jacob said. “For instance, we don’t have patients wait in the waiting room in groups anymore, we’re not bringing family members back to the operatories those sorts of things.”
Jacob says they will be trying to continue telehealth medicine as much as they can, and screening people before their visits to keep both staff and clients safe.

