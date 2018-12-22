“Medford Earth Angels” gives to families in need

Medford Earth Angels, a charitable foundation within John L. Scott Real Estate, is giving out 2 boxes of food and gifts to families who need them. Every year, the group helps 50-75 families. This year, they were able to help 71 families with children.
“As soon as the family comes in, I can give them a big hug and say here’s your blessing,” said Kathy Weston, Medford Earth Angels committee member. “They’re usually crying with us giving us big hugs and just being so thankful that somebody was able to step in and help them have dinner with their family.”
The funds are collected throughout the year for the big event. For more information on the organization, click HERE.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”