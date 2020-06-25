Home
Medford Fire Department finishes up three day training

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford firefighters are finishing up a three-day training.
It’s part of the Truck academy where firefighters go through the use of everything that can be found on their trucks. The fire department is performing search operations to practice locating victims who could be trapped inside during a fire and low visibility. To do this, they are training with thermal imaging cameras, but the cameras aren’t just limited to structure fires.
“We’ve used them on car wrecks if we have reported that there may have been a victim in the car that might have been unaccounted for we can use that to look for heat signatures in a car. Also, heat signatures out in a field or somewhere a crash might have occurred,” Medford Fire Department Firefighter, Jeremy Nelson said.
The crews went through three different drills and scenarios to finish out their training Wednesday. The department said this is part of multiple annual pieces of training completed throughout the year.

