Medford Fire-Rescue investigate house fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – #BREAKING: Flames shooting out of a home in the 45-hundred block of deer ridge drive in Medford, near Roxy Ann.

It started around 9 pm, though Medford Fire-Rescue tells us the fire has since been put out. No one was in the house at the time, Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in the garage but they are still investigating.

A car in the driveway also caught fire. About 20 officials including Medford police are on the scene. Stay with nbc5 news for updates.

