Medford Fire-Rescue investigate house fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – #BREAKING: Flames shooting out of a home in the 45-hundred block of deer ridge drive in Medford, near Roxy Ann.
It started around 9 pm, though Medford Fire-Rescue tells us the fire has since been put out. No one was in the house at the time, Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in the garage but they are still investigating.
A car in the driveway also caught fire. About 20 officials including Medford police are on the scene. Stay with nbc5 news for updates.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.