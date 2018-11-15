Medford, Grants Pass among top 31 cities adding the most jobs

According to 24/7 Wall Street, Medford and Grants Pass are on a list of the top 31 cities adding the most jobs as the US economy grows.
The study was based on a five-year period including other factors such as unemployment rates, median household income, and industry growth.
Grants Pass came in at number 18 on the list, a 17.6 percent employment increase over the past five years.
That’s about five-thousand more people working in Grants Pass.
Medford came in at number 28, a 15.4 percent increase over the past five years.
Those numbers were driven mostly by education and health service industries.
Guy Tauer, Regional Economist with the Oregon Employment Department, said in the last five years, most industries in the valley are expanding job opportunities.
“Business and professional services, leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, construction, as well as health care and social services have been adding jobs in the Rogue Valley,” he said.
While Portland’s unemployment rate is lower, southern Oregon unemployment rates are still low compared to the rest of the nation.
For a list of local job opportunities or tips, go to www.worksourcerogue.org for more information.
For the full article on the top 31 cities adding jobs, click here.
