Medford man flies home from abroad during COVID-19 pandemic

A Medford man is sharing with NBC5 News about his recent trip from New Zealand to Medford. Tyler Hopkins says the flight was virtually empty. Hopkins was working abroad when the crisis hit, he said he booked a flight out shortly after the borders shut down. He said as he flew home and experienced little to no waiting or hassle.
