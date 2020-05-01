Home
Medford man flies home from abroad during COVID-19 pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — As more and more states reopen, many airlines are looking into lifting restrictions and adding flights amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A Medford man is sharing with NBC5 News about his recent trip from New Zealand to Medford. Tyler Hopkins says the flight was virtually empty. Hopkins was working abroad when the crisis hit, he said he booked a flight out shortly after the borders shut down. He said as he flew home and experienced little to no waiting or hassle.

“I was expecting them to take temperature and everything but we just wore masks, and it was just a quick expedited process. Everything was on the machine and you would just hand them your ticket and they’d let you through,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said he will self-quarantine despite the fact the town he was staying inexperienced little to no coronavirus cases.

