Medford man receives free diapers for year from ‘Frozen’ star

MEDFORD, Ore. — After a devastating loss, a Medford father receives an amazing gift from the actress who plays Anna in Frozen.
Kristen Bell and her baby company Hello Bello gave a year’s supply of diapers to Medford resident, Jesse Thorson. This comes just a few weeks after the loss of his wife.
Thorson has three kids already, and recently became a father to a new baby boy. Four days after his wife gave birth, she suffered a devastating intracerebral hemorrhage. She had several surgeries, but it was clear she wouldn’t survive. Before she passed, Kathleen wanted to make sure her organs saved as many people as possible. Bell writes that she donated 12 organs including her heart and lungs, giving life and hope to several other families.
