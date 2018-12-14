Medford man uses surveillance camera to boost security around home

John Peterson has lived in Medford for the past three years and says crime in his neighborhood is pretty common. On Wednesday, Peterson captured a man walking towards his home on surveillance video. Peterson claims the man was headed for a package on his porch so he went out to confront him.
“What looks like a package on my front porch was actually a folded up bag of birdseed,” said Peterson. “As soon as he headed that direction, I opened the door and basically advised him that he was making a very unhealthy decision.”
Peterson says once he confronted the man, he turned around and took off in a white car that picked him up rather quickly. He says the local church across his home has stepped up to help decrease crime by installing multiple cameras and lights around their property.
Peterson is working with Medford Police Department to bring awareness of the issue. He also set up a “De Barr Ave. Medford Neighborhood Watch” page on Facebook. You can access the link HERE.
