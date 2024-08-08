Jaida Ross at Eugene Track and Field US Olympic Trials

Medford native Jaida Ross competes for gold in Paris Friday

Posted by Emily Storm August 8, 2024

 

PARIS, France – Medford native, Jaida Ross qualified for the final round of Olympic shot put around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Jaida’s throw ranks eighth out of the 12 women moving forward from the first round with a throw of 18.58 meters. Friday, she will be the first to throw in the competition for the gold.

Both Jaida and Raven Saunders will represent the United States Friday in Paris. Saunders’ throw ranked seventh out of 12.

Amanda Krug, Jaida’s mom says, “[Jaida] inspires me every single day, some of the women she’s going up against are like 30 years old and married, they’re pros. They’ve gone pro and, you know, here’s Jaida at 22.”

Friday morning, Jaida’s mom is throwing her a watch party and inviting the community out to Lava Lanes in Medford to watch Jaida throw at 10:30 a.m..

If you can’t make, join the KOBI-TV NBC5 Facebook Live on Friday morning for a live look at her family’s reaction.

Emily Storm
