Medford police/church resolve shopping cart dispute

MEDFORD, Ore. — The pastor of a local church and Medford police have resolved a dispute over shopping carts.
NBC5 News first told you about the story earlier this week.
Police confiscated the shopping carts from Alba Park Wednesday during the church’s weekly ACCESS food drive. Police said it violated the city’s shopping cart ordinance as the carts were clearly marked with store names.
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Murray Richmond said they’ve had the carts for years and were upset they were confiscated.
On Thursday, police came up with a solution and gave the church four shopping carts. The carts are from stores that have since closed.
“Our initial issue with the police was a little bumpy,” said Pastor Richmond. “They were great to work with and I really appreciate Deputy Clauson and everyone that came together to help us. We’re open for business if you need food or you want to help people.”
The shopping carts are used to transport goods from inside the church to peoples cars. Pastor Richmond said the church serves around 70 households per week.
Richmond said he plans to propose an amendment to the current shopping cart law for non-profits at the next Medford City Council meeting.
