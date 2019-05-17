Medford veteran receives custom made motorcycle

NBC5 News first told you about the project back in March.
Combat Hero Bike Build gifted it’s 12th motorcycle to Rogue Valley Veteran Jed Morgan during a special ceremony down in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Morgan served in Afghanistan and was hit with an improvised explosive device in 2012, losing both of his legs and injuring his right hand.
“I’m really excited,” Morgan said. “I was telling my wife I can’t wait to go and sit on it again and take it for an actual ride. I definitely want to say thank you to Mark Daley and Thunderstruck Customs and for John Barker and at everyone at Combat Hero Bike Build for all the work they put in and the amazing gift that they have given me.”
A special ceremony will also be held here at home on June 1st at the Jackson County Expo at 7 p.m.
