MEDFORD, Ore. – The pharmacy at the Walgreens on Barnett Road in South Medford is closed indefinitely.

According to the store manager, they only had one pharmacist on staff and he walked out on Friday.

Management tells us he gave no notice other than handing in his keys.

The store itself is still open but the manager says the pharmacy is closed indefinitely.

