Menorah lighting to mark beginning of Hanukkah

ASHLAND, Ore. —Sunday marked the first night of the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah. Chabad Jewish Center hosted its 16th Annual 10 foot Menorah Lighting in downtown Ashland.
The Jewish holiday, also known as the festival of lights, marks the ancient victory of the Jewish Maccabees over the occupation of Jerusalem. The Maccabees only had enough lamp oil for one night, but it lasted for eight.
This year’s event featured a chocolate coin drop, food, and music.
Organizers say Hanukkah symbolizes shining light and hope into the world.
“The holiday of Hanukkah goes way back 2,000 years ago, yet the message is relevant now more than ever,” said Rabbi Avi Zwiebel, Director of the Chabad Jewish Center. “Tonight is a wonderful night of how we can do something really positive and come out in a public display of pride.”
People also gathered to remember the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre on Oct. 27th, where 11 people were killed.
The 2nd Annual Medford Menorah Lighting will take place on December 3rd at 6 p.m. at Vogel Plaza.
