Mercedes-Benz of Medford boasts new facility additions

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mercedes-Benz of Medford held a grand re-opening and party to celebrate some of the new additions to the facility, Friday. This includes their new electric eSprinter commercial vehicle.

Staff say it has the highest pay-load capacity and longest driving range of any other electric commercial vehicles. Staff also say the facility itself has a more customer centric design.

Mercedes-Benz USA Vans Project manager, Rachel Garner said,

“We’ve got a lot of upgrades, we’re real excited about the new service center in the back. They’ve added 12 new service bays, all for vans. They’ve added over 10,500 square footage of the service in the back.”

Staff say the new service center will help decrease wait times for customers. For more information, you can click here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.