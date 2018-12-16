Mercy Flights “Fill the Ambulance” campaign receives thousands of donations

For the past few weeks, the non-profit collected clothing items, non-perishable food and new toys for Southern Oregon foster kids and families.
The drive benefits the Jackson County Foster Parent Association.
“It was kind of heartwarming to be able to provide a child with whether it be a gift, toys, clothing, even a blanket or stuffed animal,” said Dana Reno, communication specialist with Mercy Flights. “Just knowing they have that comfort.”
They’re more than 450 foster children in the Rogue Valley. Mercy Flights say they hope to get even more donations next year.
