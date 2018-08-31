Message of hope at International Overdose Awareness Day

Medford, Ore. – Community organizations from Medford are gathering in Pear Blossom Park to spread a message of hope. Today people are learning about the dangers of drug overdose, and how they can prevent it.
Max’s Mission has been working in the valley for years. Tonight, they’re recognizing International Overdose Day in Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford.
Today, organizations from all over the community are teaching people about the dangers of overdoses, they can even learn how to use naloxone to reverse them. Max’s Mission wants events like these to be an inspiration to the community, but others tell me the event helps to shine a light on a problem in the Rogue Valley.
“We have people dying of overdose and that’s completely unnecessary, we have treatment resources available. But mostly we just need to look at the issue and the we need to talk about it as a community, and the more we talk about it as a community the more people will be able to get help.”
Tonight, people will hear from speakers who have also struggled with addiction in their life, and get the resources they need to begin their own recovery.
Max’s mission says the event is about much more than education, it’s about giving the community hope. The event finished up at 8 P.M.
