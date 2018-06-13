MeToo cases take spotlight as Southern Baptists meet in Texas

DALLAS, Tex. (KTVT/CNN) – An estimated 15,000 people are gathering in Dallas for the Southern Baptist Convention.
Its all-male leadership made even more apparent as it addresses the fallout from multiple sexual misconduct cases.
The Southern Baptist convention started Tuesday morning with song and prayer in a packed room.
One of the first items on the agenda was a motion to replace the vice president’s speech tomorrow with a prayer time, out of fear of looking political. But that was voted down.
This year, the convention is without the former president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Paige Patterson. He was supposed to deliver the key sermon but was fired recently amid accusations he had mishandled two separate cases where students came forward saying they had been raped.
Sometime over the next two days, the delegation will focus on the treatment of women.
One order of business is a draft resolution to repudiate any rhetoric or behavior that dishonors women.
Before the delegation this morning the governor shared his own faith saying the worst storms in life bring out the best in humanity.
“Our lives are not defined by the ways in which we are challenged,” Texas Governor Greg Abbot said. “Instead our lives are defined by the way that we respond to these challenges.”
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address the meeting Wednesday.