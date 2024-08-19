Middle School Camp for new students in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Incoming sixth graders in the Medford School District are getting a head start on their middle school journey.

According to the Medford School District, these soon to be sixth graders have been attending McLoughlin Middle School’s Camp.

The camp is designed to be a bridge for students transitioning to Oakdale, Hedrick, or McLoughlin, to help prepare them for the next step in their education.

The students got to team up in the camp’s cooking class to whip up some smoothies, a great way to wrap up the summer break.

