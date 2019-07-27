Milepost 97 Wildfire evacuation and traffic information

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – The Milepost 97 fire is estimated to be 9000 acres as of Saturday morning. This is the most up to date evacuation notices as of this afternoon.
There are Level 3 or “GO” evacuation notices are still in place for 100-300 block of Ritchie Road, which affects three homes in that area.
The Sheriff’s Office is also issuing Level 2 “GET SET” evacuation notices for all residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83.
This includes:
- Barton Road
- Azalea-Glen Road
- Old Booth Lane
- Harrel Lane
- Hobbs Lane
- Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side
- Forrest Road
- Realty Road
- Quines Creek Road
- Mobley Drive
Additionally, all residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at Interstate 5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam are being elevated to a Level 2.
Level 2 or “Get Set” means: This level indicates significant danger to your area and you’re encouraged to leave. If you decide to stay, be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice
- This may be the only notice you receive if conditions worsen
- Supply your “go kit” with all the essentials to last 2 weeks
- Stay connected with emergency information and evacuation routes
- Begin evacuating large animals.
A Level 1 ” Be Ready” notice is also being issued for all residents living on
- Windy Creek Road at and above Woods Creek Road.
- Barton Road south to Glendale Junction Road.
Level 1 “Ready” means:
- Be ready for the potential to evacuate
- Have a “go kit” ready
- Have an evacuation plan for your family and pets
- Be Firewise and create a defensible space around your home
The southbound Interstate 5 is limited to a single lane from milepost 97-95, about two miles south of Canyonville as well. The lane closure will allow fire crews to clear debris from the side of the road. If you’re driving through the area you’re asked to watch for possible congestion and delays and smoky conditions, especially at night. The northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 95 or Canyon Creek remain closed.
