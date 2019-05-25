Military golf tournament raises money for veterans in need

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Military Appreciation Golf Tournament kicked off in Medford early Saturday morning at Centennial Hills Golf Club.
In its 7th year, more than 100 golfers came out in support in helping to raise funds for veterans in need.
“We’re helping them with employment, education barriers, and then also with homeless barriers,” Mike Whitfield, co-founder of the organization said.
Proceeds from the event go to veterans through the Southern Oregon Military Appreciation Foundation. Funds were raised through a raffle and silent auction.
In the last six years, the group has raised around $160,000.
“Just want to give back and honor to those who have served and those in need.”
Golfers said they return to the event every year all to support a good cause and to remember the fallen.
“For me as a Veteran, that American flag stands for our freedom,” Whitfield said.
Organizers said they hope to raise about $50,000 through this year’s event.
