Minimum wage in Oregon increases

OREGON – Oregon’s minimum wage increased by 50 cents today as part of the annual schedule that was put in place back in 2016.

Oregon has three separate minimum wages – a standard wage, a higher wage for the Portland metro area, and a lower wage for non-urban counties.

Counties like Jackson and Josephine will see their minimum wage increase from $14.20 to $14.70 per hour.

Meanwhile, non-urban counties like Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Lake will go from $13.20 to $13.70 an hour.

