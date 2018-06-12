Missing Brookings man reunited with family

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. — A man who was missing for three nights in the woods is reunited with his family tonight.
NBC5 News was there as crews brought George Gower down to the search and rescue command post. The search for Gower began Saturday morning after his vehicle was found crashed on a road near Applegate Lake.
Yesterday afternoon, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a person who a saw man matching Gower’s description.
Today, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office revealed Gower was found by search and rescue crews about 4 to 5 miles away from the crash site.
The agency says under the circumstance, this is the best of possible outcomes.
“As time goes on, you become, I guess, not less hopeful…but the odds go down that you are going to find somebody alive and well,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “So, we’re very happy to have found him.”
According to Sheriff Sickler, Gower showed signs of dementia before he went missing, but they’re unable to confirm whether this played a part in his disappearance.
Gower is still being evaluated by doctors at a local hospital.